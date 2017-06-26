Fire burns Merritt Island home

- Fire burned through a home in North Merritt Island on Monday morning.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, they got the call around 3:52 to a home in the 6400 block of Colony Park Drive.

They say the main fire was on the porch, but some of the flames extended into the home. It was quickly extinguished.

We're told the 2 people and 4 dogs inside escaped safely. They're now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

So far -- the cause remains under investigation.