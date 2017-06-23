Suspect jumps into Lake Sherwood after deputies say he attempted car burglary

- Orange County deputies have two men in custody after they responded to a 911 call about a car alarm going off at the Hawthorne Grove Apartments in Orlando; however a third suspect remains at large.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw three men running from the scene. They were able to catch two of them -- a 17-year-old and 18-year-old -- but the third suspect took off running.

According to deputies, the third suspect ran into a Lowes parking lot and was hiding in a shed. As deputies were closing in on him, he bolted towards Lake Sherwood and jumped in the water.

“Our helicopter was observing him continued to keep track of him as he was running in the field and into the lake, which is Lake Sherwood. He jumped into it and observed to be in distressed,” said Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A marine unit went after him but there is still no sign of him. Deputies also set a perimeter and have several patrols looking for the third suspect. Deputies stated they increased patrols in this area because there has been a spike in car burglaries, especially involving juveniles.

“Any teenagers out there committing a crime or attempted to commit a crime just be aware that we are patrolling the area and that we are very proactive,” said Deputy Tejada-Monforte.

Deputies said the suspect dropped a backpack right before he jumped in the water. It’s unclear what was inside but they said it is related to the burglary. This is a developing story, check back for updates.