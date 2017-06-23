Photograher 'had no business' approaching alligator, says Gatorland experts

- It may seem harmless taking some photographs of nature, but experts at Gatorland in Florida say a visitor to a state park in Alachua County got dangerously close to an alligator.



The incident was captured on video. As the man takes pictures of the gator, he gets too close for comfort. The reptile lunges and chomps down on a man’s camera tripod. Photographer Ben Bokari started rolling on his own camera when he saw it happen.

“He had a backpack full of cameras and lenses, and you’ll see in the video it shakes. The gator had actually snapped and bitten his backpack full of his camera and stuff," he explained.

Bokari said the man was in an area of Paynes Prairie Preserve, down in some brush, where visitors are not allowed. Bokari explained that was up on a boardwalk with others when he recorded the video.

“In the video, when he’s walking backwards you see him stumble. You see him pulling thorns out of his hands, his legs have blood on them. He had been scraped up pretty badly by stumbling back the first time,” Bokari said.



It didn’t end there.

“He actually comes back again. The gator goes into the water, and he tries to get back out; he’s trying to get more footage... trying to get the gator lunging at him. It was almost like he was trying to get that to happen.“

We showed the video to Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh, who said he was shocked when he saw it. He said people need to stay away from alligators, especially during mating and hatching season.

“The mothers are extremely aggressive this time of year. You saw how aggressively she came out of the water and grabbed that camera. She could have just as easily grabbed him,” McHugh said.

McHugh believes it was a mother alligator, trying to protect her babies.

"He had no business down there. I’ve never seen anyone down there.”

McHugh said he doesn’t know who the man way, but hopes he never does this again.