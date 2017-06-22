Deputies: Man slammed into patrol car, then fled

- Flagler County Sheriff's deputies, with the assistance from other law enforcement agencies, arrested a man accused of crashing into a patrol car. The incident happened late Thursday afternoon on State Road 100, near Interstate 95.

Sean Fitzpatrick, 29, fled the scene after the crash. There was minor damage to the vehicle, but no one was injured.

After driving north on Colbert Lane, investigators say Fitzpatrick lost control of his green Chevrolet pickup truck and crashed into the patrol car, near Waterfront Park. Deputies said he fled on foot through the brush and swam in canals as deputies searched for him, trying to avoid capture. A few tips came in, which assisted deputies in locating Fitzpatrick.

"It's very dense underbrush that he was in," said Sheriff Rick Staly, "made it very difficult for the helicopter to spot him."

Sheriff Staly said that Fitzpatrick had no outstanding warrants and would probably have been in a lot less trouble had he stopped after the accident.