UCF president approved for another year

- John Hitt, who has led the University of Central Florida since 1992, will continue as president for at least another year.

The state university system's Board of Governors on Thursday confirmed the reappointment of Hitt through June 30, 2018. The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees last month approved an extension of Hitt's contract, but it required confirmation by the Board of Governors.

An agenda item said the Orlando university has grown under Hitt from 21,200 students to more than 63,000 students.