Florida man allegedly shoots, kills son in domestic incident

- A Florida man is facing second-degree murder charges after authorities allege he fatally shot his 20-year-old son.

The News-Press reports the Lee County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Jonathan Brunelle shot Shane Brunelle in Lehigh Acres Monday night.

A sheriff's office report says deputies responded to Brunelle's address for a disturbance between the father and son. Deputies were called back shortly before 8:30 p.m. after Jonathan Brunelle reported he'd accidentally shot his son in the stomach. Shane Brunelle was unresponsive when deputies arrived and later died at a hospital.

Churee Wilson says she'd been involved with Jonathan Brunelle and never saw him physically abuse his son, but he did try to control him with fear.

Brunelle's first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com