Aquatica to host "World's Largest Swimming Lesson"

- Aquatica, the water park home to high-speed water slides and exhilarating wave pools, is hosting a record-breaking event this Thursday.

Aquatica is inviting guests to take part in the "World's Largest Swimming Lesson" instructed by the park's lifeguards. The park intends to break a world record.

Event registration begins at 9 a.m. at the park's Big Surf Shores wave pool. The swim lesson will take place from 10 - 10:30 a.m. and each participant will receive a special certificate upon completion.

The "World's Largest Swimming Lesson" was created to bring attention to the fact that drowning is one of the top five causes of death for children between the ages 1-14. Research has found that if a child does not learn how to swim before the 3rd grade, they likely never will.

Aquatica will have some competition though, as tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will all take part for the eighth year in a row to attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

Advance registration for Thursday's event is required and can be done by emailing AquaticaReception@SeaWorld.com.