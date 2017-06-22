Sheriffs say be prepared, get armed

- Two more Central Florida sheriffs are joining Brevard County’s top cop by urging citizens to prepare in case of an attack, and if they’re willing – get armed.

On Wednesday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told FOX 13 in Tampa citizens should have a concealed weapons permit and carry their gun with them whenever they can. He also says gun owners should keep their skills sharp.

“The armed assailant doesn’t plan on you fighting back,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “He plans on having a gun, doing all the shooting, and you’re just a sitting duck. Well, the ducks need to shoot back.”

The advice is the Sheriff’s response to attacks across the country and around the world including last year at the Pulse Nightclub and more recently in London. Judd said residents should be ready to defend themselves and those around them.

“If you’re not afraid of a gun, get one,” said the sheriff. “And if you need to shoot somebody, shoot ‘em a lot.”

Judd’s stance on the topic comes just two weeks after Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy made a similar case in a video posted to the agency’s Facebook page.

"No matter your position on guns - the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun or knife is an armed and well prepared citizen or law enforcement officer,” Ivy said.

That six minute video had been shared over 4,000 times and viewed almost half a million times on Facebook as of Wednesday night. Commenters are generally standing behind the sheriff and his message so far; though some disagreed saying the stance wasn’t helping or could even incite panic.

The duo got more backup Wednesday night. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told FOX 35 that he agrees with his fellow sheriffs’ stance on this one.

“There’s not enough police in America to stop all of the threats,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood adds that in his experience licensed gun owners tend to be some of the most law abiding citizens he encounters, and that just one citizen prepared for a bad situation could make all the difference.