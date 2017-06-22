5 arrested after drug bust in The Villages

- Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies say after raiding a home in the Villages Wednesday they found drugs and golf cart parts.

Dora Bryan lives across the street on Antonia Place and heard the commotion.

“I woke up and I thought it was the radio and I thought, ‘What in the world,’” she said.



Investigators say they confiscated drugs like meth and marijuana. They say they also found golf cart parts like tires and windshields inside the home. Many residents in the Villages use golf carts to get around.



The sheriff’s office says so far, it hasn’t been able to link any of the pieces to golf cart thefts in the area, but the case is still open.

Meantime, deputies say the elderly homeowner was not arrested, but his niece was. They say she and four others are facing drug related charges.

Neighbors say they’ve been complaining about the home for years.

“Cars coming up and stopping for two or three minutes and then they'd leave - and people constantly coming in and out,” Bryan said. “Finally somebody took notice and it was taken care of, which were really glad about that.”