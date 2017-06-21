Suspect arrested for traveling for and soliciting parent for sex with a minor

- On Tuesday, Seminole County Sheriff investigators reported arresting Joel Eddy of Volusia County for traveling to meet a minor for sex and soliciting a parent to have sex with a minor.

This investigation began on May 26th, says the police, after Eddy communicated online with an undercover investigator portraying himself as the father of a 12-year-old female. Over the course of four weeks, Eddy sated multiple times that he wanted to meet to have sex with the minor.

On Tuesday, investigators say that Eddy communicated with the undercover investigator again and arranged to travel to a predetermined location within Seminole County to have sexual activity with the minor.

Upon arrival, Eddy was instead met with investigators and placed under arrest. Eddy has been booked into John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $80,000 bond.

