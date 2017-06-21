13-year-old steals car and then crashes into patrol vehicle

- The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported that a 13-year-old crashed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car.

Police say that the 13-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle from Jacksonville when the crash occurred. The vehicle crashed into was an Alachua County Sheriff's Patrol vehicle.

After crashing, the child fled the scene, but was captured and is now in custody. The child is uninjured and will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.