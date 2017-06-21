Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Florida girl

- A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy, who was last seen in the area of Berry Hill Road in Milton, Florida.

Alanda was last seen wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt, and blue flip flops.

The child may be in the company of 27-year-old William Kavchak. William goes by Billy.

They may be traveling in a 2007 green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW. The vehicle may look light blue in color. There is a dent on the right front passenger bumper. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the

Milton Police Department at 1-850-983-5420 or 911.