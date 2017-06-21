DeLand Police search for missing teen

- DeLand Police are asking the public to help them find a missing teen.

17-year-old Danielle Tutton was reported missing by her case manager on May 10, 2017. Tutton was last seen around 10:30 a.m. that day at the DeLand Courthouse at 101 N. Alabama Avenue.

Tutton has brown hair and eyes. Investigators say she's a frequent runaway and was last reported missing on March 9.