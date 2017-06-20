Deputies say 2 used tasers to rob victims

- Two men are facing several charges in Volusia County after police say they used tasers to carry out robberies.

Nadir Anderson-Davis and Michael Nelson Jr., who are both 29, were booked into jail Monday.

Police say in late April, a Papa John’s pizza delivery man was at the Applewood Apartments in Deland to drop off an order when someone tased him from behind.

Investigators say the suspects then tied him up and forced him to drive them to a boat ramp in Deltona, where they stole money and food before taking off.

Volusia County deputies say the second incident went down at Ed Stone Park in Deland last month.

This time, officials say the men tased a guy who was fishing with his famiy. Court documents state the suspects ran away after the victim’s zip ties broke and he was able to grab his pistol and fire some warning shots.

Both local police and deputies have been working the cases for weeks and just put the pieces together.

Anderson-Davis and Nelson are facing several charges, including kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.