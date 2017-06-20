Support dog missing in Kissimmee

- The Kissimmee Police Department reports that a Siberian Husky, named Khaleesi, ran away from her home in the area of Oaktree Drive.

Khaleesi's owner, Connie Zuniga does use the dog as an emotional support dog.

Zuniga said she came home last Monday, June 12, to find that Khaleesi had slipped out the front door behind a relative moments earlier. The dog does have a GPS tracker in her collar so Connie brought up the associated phone app to track the animal.

She said at first it showed the dog just a few blocks away, but the closer she and a friend got, the further away the dog went – and she went very fast. Police said it was determined the she was in a vehicle based on the speed she was traveling on the GPS.

Zuniga said they tracked the dog all the way to Winter Garden where the GPS collar was shut off. She said it would require someone actually pulling off the collar and switching it to off for that to happen.

"They literally took her and I don't care why, for what reason, just bring her back to me. Just give her back,” said Zuniga.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Khaleesi, please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.