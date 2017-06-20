Deputies say Deltona house fire deliberately set

- Fire crews and deputies were called to a home on Goucho Circle late Monday night.

Flames were shooting out of the roof of the home. Deputies say the family pet dog was caught inside and died. Neighbor Dennis Roberts heard sirens and ran to see what was going on.

"There was a lot of fire trucks up and down the road," he said.

Investigators believe the fire started on the front porch. They think it was garbage set on fire, intentionally by the homeowner's son, Taylor Neefe.

Deputies say Neefe called the sheriff's office after the fire started and told them he set the fire, believed he was under attack and wanted the military to respond.

Investigators say Neefe has a history including criminal and mental behavior.

Neefe is facing arson charges. In court Tuesday, a judge gave Neefe $100,000 bond and ordered a mental health evaluation.