Brothers try to run over Polk Co. deputies during chase

- The Polk County sheriff says two brothers tried to run over three separate deputies during a six-mile chase in Lakeland.

On Sunday morning, after deputies tried to arrest Scott Furgeson, 39, they say his brother Chris drove at three separate deputies who were trying to stop them.

"There is a truckload of branches and brush that they have been cutting. So now they're fleeing and stuff is blowing all out of the vehicle," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies say the two brothers were trimming trees on Lewis Road when deputies got a tip Scott would be there. He was wanted for violating probation. But they say he got into the truck.

"They try to tase him," Judd said of the deputies. "Christopher who is driving now, jumps in, and drives directly toward the two deputies."

They dodged the Chevy.

Several miles away, deputies say the two brothers at first slowed down for a deputy who happened to be directing traffic outside a Sunday mass.

Sheriff Judd says Chris revved the engine.

"He jumps back," said Judd. "Actually he's close enough he hits the truck windshield with the paddle. And off they go again on the pursuit."

Several more miles go by, until finally, Chris fails to navigate a turn and crashes at Lakeland Hills Boulevard and North Florida Avenue.

Judd used the word "reprobate" to define the Furgesons. "Reprobate: an unprincipled person. A rogue, a rascal, a scoundrel, a miscreant, a good for nothing villain, a wretch, a rake."

Before the chase, Scott Furgeson was only facing a violation of probation over charges stemming from a burglary. Now, he's facing charges of resisting an officer without violence.

Now, alleged getaway driver Chris Furgeson, is facing three counts of aggravated assault on a deputy.

"(They are) all reprehensible individuals, going to the county jail," added Judd.

Judd said they will also be charged with littering, because of all the tree branches that flew out of the pickup. And, he said, his deputies are looking into whether they had a license to be doing the tree-trimming work. They could face violations for that too.