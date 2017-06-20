Khaleesi the dog missing out of Kissimmee

- The Kissimmee Police Department reports that a Siberian Husky, named Khaleesi, ran away from her home in the area of Oaktree Drive.

Khaleesi's owner does use the dog as an emotional support dog.

The dog does have a GPS tracker in her collar and it was determined the she was in a vehicle based on the speed she was traveling.

The tracker is now turned off, but it was last located in Winter Garden.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Khaleesi, please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.