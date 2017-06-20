Orlando begins relocation of confederate statue

- The City of Orlando has officially started disassembling the confederate statue located in Lake Eola Park today.

The confederate statue will be relocated within the confederate veterans section at the Greenwood Cemetery. Greenwood Cemetery hosts four different separate military sections: Confederate, Union, Spanish-American War and American Legion (Korea, Vietnam, World War I and World War II).

The city is also engaging historians to develop and install an appropriate educational interpretive panel near the monument that would help to put the monument in proper historical context and serve as an educational tool for the Orlando community and future generations about this period in the country's history.

Once disassembled, the City will build a base, reassemble and re-erect the statute. This process is expected to take approximately six weeks.

This is not the first time the statue has been moved, as it was originally located on Magnolia Avenue before being moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917.