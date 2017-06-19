Seniors demanding dental benefits in Medicare

- Older adults, their advocates, and representatives from Oral Health America are holding a news conference on Monday to kick start their initiative to engage people on the need to add dental benefits to Medicare.

Too often, people near retirement are shocked to learn that dental care is not covered by Medicare, despite scientific findings that show that oral health is an important part of overall health. Preventative dental care is especially important for helping older adults maintain good nutrition and prevent minor problems from becoming bigger, more expensive and painful medical emergencies.

After the news conference, advocates with the Demand Medicare Dental campaign will deliver to local congressmen and women hundreds of toothbrushes signed by Central Floridians who want dental coverage added to Medicare.



The news conference will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 19th, at Beardall Senior Center (800 Delaney Avenue) in Orlando.