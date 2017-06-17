One person injured after airboat crash

- At least one person was injured after being ejected from an airboat on the St. John's River, according to officials.



Brevard County Fire Rescue says an airboat crashed in the river, south of S.R. 50, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.



One person was thrown from the boat and taken to a nearby hospital listed as a trauma alert.



Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the crash with the assistance of Orange County Fire Rescue airboat, along with HRMC First Flight, Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife.



