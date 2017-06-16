Deputies in Orange County seek suspect in shooting

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.

Deputies on Friday arrived at a McDonald's at 3713 McCoy Rd. only to discover that all parties involved a reported shooting had departed. A short time later, the fire department received a call about a man in a vehicle at Semoran Blvd. and Hoffner Ave. with a gunshot wound.

According to the shooting victim, he attempted to sell an item on the Internet and agreed to meet at the McDonald's to complete the sale with the other party. Deputies said the victim told them that the suspect took the item, pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim's friend then loaded the victim into his car, drove him from the McDonald's, called 911, and met the fire department at Semoran Blvd./Hoffner Ave. The fire department transported the victim to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect in this case, wanted for aggravated battery with firearm. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).