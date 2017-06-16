Kitten thrown from moving car in Daytona Beach

- Drivers watched in disbelief after they say they saw a kitten being thrown out of a moving car onto the pavement.

It all happened so fast, that the woman who wound up saving the kitten says she saw it was a black car, but she couldn't give anymore details to authorities.

Michelle Steiner rushed the animal to the veterinarian. If cats have nine lives, the six-week-old kitten is now down to eight.

Steiner says she was half way over the International Speedway Blvd. bridge in Daytona Beach, when someone in the car in front of her threw the animal out the window. She hit the brakes in the middle of traffic and jumped out of the car to rescue the kitten, which appeared frightened and bloodied.

"Can't believe what I saw. I was like, 'Did that really just happen?' And after I realized it was a cat, there was no hesitation in stopping. I had to," she said.

A trip to the vet and $1,300 later, this cat has a family who loves her. The kitty should be getting the cone off its head and stitches removed sometime next week.

The message that this new cat owner wants to get out is: if you don't want animals, you need to find a sheller to give them to, because tossing an animal out of moving car is cruel.