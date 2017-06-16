Volusia, Flagler deputies nab unlicensed contractors

- Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Friday that their departments nabbed 15 suspects in what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind sting on unlicensed contractors in the two counties.

Each department set up a house where an undercover detective posing as a homeowner invited contractors suspected of being unlicensed to come over and give an estimate and collect a deposit.

The Volusia County house was in Deltona. The sting in Flagler County took place at a home in Palm Coast.

“They're parasites – I can't think of a better way to describe them,” Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

“There is a reason that contractor licenses are required when performing these types of services,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Not only does it ensure that the work is meeting safety standards required by building codes, but it protects the homeowner from shady service or the possibility of getting ripped off. Homeowners need to be aware of the risk they take when they hire someone who is not licensed.”

Charges range from engaging in contracting business without certification and practicing electrical contracting without certification to failure to secure workers’ compensation coverage. More arrests are pending.