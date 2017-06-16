Lightning strikes Orlando apartment complex

- Police officers and firefighters responded after they say lightning struck an Orlando apartment complex, which sparked a fire.

They say the Plantation Gardens apartment complex, off of Lake Underhill Road, was struck by the lightning around 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

There were no injuries reported, but 12 apartment units are affected, and some of those residents could be displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known.