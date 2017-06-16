Boil water notice issued for Mount Dora apartment complex

Mount Dora officials are issuing a boil water notice for an apartment complex.

They say it's for the Veranda Apartment Complex located at 155 Veranda Way.

A water meter assembly is being relocated, and that could have caused a potential drop in pressure or a complete shutdown of the complex's utility system.

As a precaution, officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled. A rolling boil of at least one minute is sufficient. Bottled water can also be used as an alternative.

It will remain in effect until bacterial surveys show the water is safe to drink