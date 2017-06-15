VIDEO: Attempted robbery suspect flees after being shot

- FOX 35 is following a developing story out of Pine Hills in Orange County. Authorities say they are looking for a man accused in an attempted robbery. They say the suspect was shot by a business owner -- possibly in the leg or foot -- and then was recorded on a cell phone by a witness limping away from the scene.

The shooting occurred after the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, described as a teenager, had a rock and began smashing glass cases inside a computer store, in an attempt to steal cell phones. The manager of the store got a gun and fired at the suspect.

A short distance from where the shooting happened, a woman called 911 to say that her teenage son had been shot in the leg. The boy was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, and now, deputies are investigating to see if the incidents are related.

