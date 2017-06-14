Margaritaville Resort Orlando unveils rendering of cottages

- Margaritaville Resort Orlando is under construction right now on U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee. On Wednesday, the company released an artist rendering of what the vacation homes in the community will look like.

Around 1,000 homes will be designed in styles inspired by The Bahamas and The Florida Keys. The resort will include 300 timeshares and a hotel.

The whole idea is live the lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, the singer known for his breezy island hits "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

Buffett's developers are also building senior communities in Florida. Lattitude Margaritaville is going up in Daytona Beach, and the One Particular Harbour Marina community is being built in Bradenton.

Houses in the Orlando community start at $250,000. Margaritaville Resort Orlando is scheduled to open in late 2018.