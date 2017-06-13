Hard Rock Hotel coming to Daytona Beach

- After many delays, a Hard Rock Hotel is coming to Daytona Beach.

The luxury hotel will have 200 rooms, and feature rock-n-roll themed amenities, including the "Rock Spa" that includes music-infused spa treatments. There's also a beach side pool.

The Hard Rock Hotel plans to offer paddle boarding on the Halifax River and deep-sea fishing out of Ponce Inlet.

The hotel will be built on the same spot of the old Desert Inn on A1A. Hard Rock International had previously planned to build on the same spot with a Canadian contractor, but those plans fell through.

Now that plans are back on the table, the Hard Rock Hotel is expected to open by the end of the year.