Driver killed in Volusia County after running into guardrail

- A driver was killed after his vehicle ran into a guardrail in Volusia County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-1 near Devito Drive.

They say the driver was heading northbound at a high rate of speed, when he left the roadway and struck the end of a guardrail. He was ejected, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say he's a 30-year-old man from New Smyrna Beach, but his name isn't being released yet.

The crash is still under investigation.