- Florida Highway Patrol is sharing more details about a fatal crash in Orange County.

Troopers say it happened around 9:10 p.m. on June 12.

They say a Jeep was heading westbound on Oak Ridge Road, just west of Defiance Avenue, when a man walked into its path. That man was struck and killed.

He's since been identified at 42-year-old Jesus Magadan Palcios of Orlando.

The crash is still under investigation.