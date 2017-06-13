Titusville issues reclaimed water notice
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Titusville is issuing a notice about reclaimed water in the city.
Officials say the water has been tested and it meets the standards set b the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Customers can now resume irrigation with reclaimed water on their scheduled watering days. These can be found on the city's website.
The city wants to remind customers that reclaimed water should not to be used for human consumption, piped into homes or used to fill swimming pools.