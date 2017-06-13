Motorcycle group donates to Lake County Sheriff's Office
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Lake County Sheriff's Office accepted a generous donation.
The Nam Knights Motorcycle Club donated $500 during the Sheriff's "Cops and Kids" event on June 10th.
Per its website, the club says its mission is to "assist Veterans and Police Officers in their time of need, and to promote community awareness through sponsorship and participation in various community and fund-raising events."
Deputies say the money will go to its charities.