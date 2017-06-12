Legionnaires' Disease investigated at 2 Orlando fitness centers

- Two LA Fitness gyms in south Orlando are being investigated as possible sources for a Legionnaires' disease outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Officials with the department in Orange County said four people tested positive for the illness recently, and the only link between them all seems to be the two fitness centers located on South Orange Blossom Trail and on Kirkman Road.

A representative for the Florida Department of Health said Legionnaires tends to source to warm water systems like hot tubs, shower drains, and air conditioners and can cause severe respiratory problems; especially in at-risk patients.

The department is running tests from the two locations and the clubs sent emails to members notifying them of the situation.

As of publication, a representative for LA Fitness had not returned our request for comment.

