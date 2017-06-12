Suspected murder-suicide in Malabar house fire

- Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office say they believe marital problems motivated a man to murder his wife, her son and a relative.

Investigators say Tony Hughes, 39, set fire to their two-story Malabar home around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, after killing Chrissy Hughes, 39, Sebastian Meachum, 9, and an unnamed third victim. Detectives located the bodies inside the home.

Deputies say that after Hughes set his house on fire, he then towed his 18-foot boat, Grady White, to Christenson's Landing, in Grant-Valkaria. A boater later discovered the boat doing circles about seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet.

Investigators presume that Hughes may have killed himself at sea, after they discovered blood on the boat deck; however, the U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a search of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.