Uber offering free rides for Orlando United Day

- Uber is offering free rides (up to $15 each) to and from the Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels ceremony at Lake Eola at 7:00 p.m. and the Public Community Gathering Moments of Hope and Healing ceremony at the Pulse Nightclub site at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12th, 2017.

The Uber promo code (UnitedDay) for the free rides will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday and end at 2:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 13th. The credit will only be applied to rides ending or beginning at the two locations listed above and during the times listed above.

"It is important for the Uber community to participate in the 'Orlando United Day,'" said Kasra Moshkani, General Manager, Uber Florida. "We stand with Central Florida to honor the memory of the victims, support survivors and recognize the community's compassion by making it easier for people to attend remembrance gatherings throughout Central Florida."