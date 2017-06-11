Orlando United Day: All the events you need to know

- Orlando United Day is bringing huge crowds to Orlando, as thousands commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting that occurred on June 12th, 2016.

Orlando is holding tons of events all over the city in honor of those lost and affected by the tragedy. Check out the list of events below.

Pulse Remembrance Blood Drives: At participating locations and varying times, which can both be found here.

Volunteers to Honor Pulse NIghtclub Victims by Packaging 490,000 Healthy Meals for Hungry Children and Family: 7:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. at 830 S. Ronald Reagan BLVD, Longwood, Fl.

The Center Remembers Pulse: 8 a.m. until close: The Center (946 N. Mills Avenue).

Orange County Sheriff's Office Wreath Presentation and Comments Honoring the Fallen 49: 8 a.m. at OCSO Central Operations (2500 West Colonial Drive).

Peace Pole Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Orlando (142 East Jackson Street).

The Expanded One Orlando Collection and Digital Gallery: 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. at the Orange County History Center.

Unveiling of the Sea-to-Sea Flag: 10:30 a.m. at the Orange County Admission Building.

Pulse Reflections and Remembrance: 11 a.m. at Pulse Nightclub.

Peace with Justice Sunday: 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Orlando (142 East Jackson Street).

49 Bells for Pulse Orlando: 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Orlando (142 East Jackson Street).

49 Bells for Pulse Orlando: 12 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke's.

Clean the World: 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. at Clean the World Head Quarters.

Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels: 7:00 p.m. at Lake Eola Park Amphitheatre.

Vigil Concert in Remembrance of Pulse: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Orlando (142 East Jackson Street).

Interfaith Service of Prayer and Compassion: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Orlando (142 East Jackson Street).

Moments of Hope and Healing: 10 p.m. through 12 a.m. at Pulse Nightclub.

For more information, visit Orlando United Day's website.