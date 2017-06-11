Pulse remembrance blood drives give away "Still strong, Still United, Still One, shirts

- The need for a ready blood supply was never so apparent, as it was on June 12, 2016, when the Pulse night club tragedy unfolded in Orlando, Florida. Many of the victims rushed to the hospital that fateful night required lifesaving blood transfusions.

Thousands of people turned out to donate following the tragedy. And one year later, OneBlood wants to remind the community that blood is needed every day and encourages all eligible donors to donate at one of the many Pulse remembrance blood drives that will be taking place.

The remembrance blood drives will take place June 7th - June 12th at select Big Red Bus blood drives and all donor centers.

All donors will receive a "Still Strong, Still United, Still One" t-shirt.

For participating locations, hours, and appointments, visit oneblood.org/pulse or call 1.888.9.DONATE.