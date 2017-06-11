SunRail announces an extra service Monday night to accomodate Pulse anniversary events

- SunRail has announced that they are adding extra service Monday night, June 12th, to accommodate those attending Pulse one-year anniversary events, including the Pulse remembrance ceremony at Lake Eola Park.

This extra service is an addition to the regularly scheduled trains, which may also offer options to those traveling to and from the downtown Orlando area.

The additional service will run out of Church Street station at 9:47 p.m. heading southbound, and at 10:15p.m. heading northbound from Sand Lake Road station.

• The southbound train stops at Orlando Health and Sand Lake Road stations

• The northbound train stops at all stations to the DeBary station, arriving at 11:18 p.m.

• Regular fares apply

• Please see the schedule at www.sunrail.com.

SunRail’s transit partner, LNYX is also offering special service. For more information, go to http://www.golynx.com/.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s I-4 Ultimate project will also postpone construction activities that could impact travel in the downtown Orlando area, and is coordinating with the City of Orlando and Orlando Police.

SunRail offering the extra service in support of Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness, an initiative by the City of Orlando and Orange County Government, as well as the community.

