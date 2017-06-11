Authorities arrest 6 in massage parlor prostitution case

- SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have arrested six people and are searching for a seventh in connection to a prostitution ring operating out of Asian massage parlors across Florida.

The 13 parlors spanned from as south as Naples and as north as Tallahassee.

The seven will be charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering and deriving proceeds from the support of prostitution.

The investigation originated in Sarasota County, where three parlors were located.

Women offered sex acts in exchange for extra money after completing the massage.

Officials say an additional 10 women were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit RICO violations, which is a first-degree felony. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Pam Bondi's Office of Statewide Prosecution and authorities are investigating whether human trafficking was involved.