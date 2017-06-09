Worker rescued after being pulled from hole

- Orange County Fire and Rescue successfully pulled a waterworks employee out of a mud trench, after he became stuck Friday night.

Rescue crews said a worker at the South Water Reclamation Facility was working on a pipe just after 7 p.m., when he fell into a 20 foot mud trench. Part of the man became stuck under a metal box that keeps the trench from collapsing and his supervisor on scene was unable to get him free.

Firefighters brought in their heavy rescue equipment to attempt to free the man, but a representative said they eventually had to just dig him out with shovels; a process that took about two hours.

He was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center just before 10 p.m. to be checked out for his injuries. Firefighters said he was calm during the rescue and in good spirits when they saw him last.