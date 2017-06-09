Crowds return to Pulse in days before 1 year mark

- As the work day came to a close on Friday, more and more people began trickling down to the corner of South Orange Ave. and East Esther St., where they would begin a weekend of remembrance, before marking one year since the nightclub shooting.

As the night went on, crowds at the now shuttered nightclub got thicker. People were laying flowers, writing messages of hope on the banners out front, and shedding tears for the 49 victims of that tragic night.

The observers came from all over. One group of women from The Netherlands said they were on vacation, heading toward Miami, but wanted to stop by and see where it all happened.

In the coming days, organizations and communities across Central Florida are planning events, vigils, and fundraisers to observe the lead up to one year. Then on Monday, Orlando will host the Orlando United celebration to mark the actual day and remember everyone whose lives were forever changed.