Silver Alert issued for Palm Bay man, James Gergely

- The Palm Bay Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

James Gergely was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with blue shorts and gray shoes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with silver hair.

Gergely left his house at 4:45 p.m., Friday and was driving a red Ford Fusion four-door sedan, with Florida license plate 4040HP. Gergely is a diabetic, suffers from anxiety disorder, and has not taken his medication. He also indicated he might harm himself. He has poor eye sight and hearing.

The last information law enforcement received was that he was in Indian River County, near Vero Beach. If in contact please do not approach him but call 911 or local law enforcement at 321-952-3539.