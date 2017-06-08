Altamonte Springs police seek missing disabled woman

- The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Officers on Thursday responded to the 500 block of Walnut Street in reference to a missing disabled adult, Jeanne Mae Rodgers. Rodgers, 65, was last seen leaving her residence off Walnut Street on Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m. She is believed to be on foot.

Rodgers is described as a white woman, 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, black and gray hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown at this time what Rodgers was wearing when she left but she normally wears baggie clothing and is in possession of her purse. Rodgers is medication dependent.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts or locates Rodgers, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.