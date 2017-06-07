Lithia couple hopes public can help find missing emu

- A Lithia couple hopes the public can help locate their missing emu, Easter.

Easter was named for the day he was born. He escaped Wayne and Linda Lohf's property June 1 and has been spotted several times, but no one has been able to catch him.

Easter sightings have been reported near S County Road 39 in Lithia, near the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in the NW region of the Alafia River State Park, in a pasture on Hobson Simmons Road, and near Big Bend Road near US 301.

The Lohfs say Easter hatched on their land and has never been away. They say he is likely scared and hungry. Anyone who spots Easter is asked to not approach him, but call Linda Lohf at 813-493-8303 or Wayne Lohf at 813-493-8303 right away.

"They must call ASAP, if they wait he is gone," Linda said. "He is very friendly many people visit us and many of them it is their favorite animal. He is a pet and [we are] trying so hard to get him back."

Linda said their property is not a farm, but she and her husband have a few peacocks, horses, goats, ducks, and some stray cats that were dropped off nearby.

"I guess just we love animals," Linda said. "Cranes have been coming here for years and so have whistling ducks."

Wayne Lohf is a veteran and Linda said they are "so upset" not knowing where Easter is.