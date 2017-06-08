Universal Orlando Resort releases new 2017 tickets and vacation packages, Now on sale

- Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled all ticket and vacation packages available for guests to experience Halloween Horror Nights 2017.

Guests can officially now take advantage of dozens of new 2017 offers from special Florida resident vacation packages to Halloween Horror Nights Flex Tickets -- giving them more flexibility to plan their visit.

The event will return to Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 34 nights, as it runs from September 15th until November 4th.

Halloween Horror Nights 2017 will feature:

Nine new immersive and bone-chilling haunted houses based on everything from iconic horror films and popular TV shows to disturbing original stories that will place guests in their own personal nightmare.

Five elaborately-themed scarezones where hundreds of menacing scareactors will stalk guests’ every move.

Two captivating and entertaining live shows.

Access to Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating rides and attractions.

With there being so many different Halloween Horror Nights 2017 ticket offers and vacation packages available, guests can choose the best way for them to experience the nation's premier Halloween event.

New ticket offers include:

Halloween Horror Nights Sunday – Friday Flex Ticket ($77.99 per adult + tax)

Halloween Horror Nights Sunday – Saturday Flex Ticket (85.99 per adult + tax)

Flex Tickets are designed to offer guests the most flexibility and convenience when planning their Halloween Horror Nights visit. Guests can purchase the ticket in advance, visit the event on the night of their choosing, and proceed straight to the turnstiles for entry into the event.

The Sunday – Friday Flex Ticket allows one guest admission to any one Halloween Horror Nights event night from Sunday – Friday. The Sunday – Saturday Flex Ticket allows one guest admission to any one event night.

There is also the Coca-Cola Promotion, where on select nights, guests can save up to $50 with a UPC code from any can of Coca-Cola® products when they buy in advance.

There are also a Florida Resident Vacation Packages, starting at $225 per adult, per night, tax inclusive at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

Florida residents can purchase a Halloween Horror Nights vacation package that includes admission to the event, 2-night hotel accommodations at a Universal Orlando Resort on-site hotel, and access to ALL THREE of Universal Orlando’s theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the all-new Universal’s Volcano Bay.

More information about Halloween Horror Nights 2017 will be revealed soon. For more information, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com/Orlando.