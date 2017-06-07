Man allegedly stole from woman at funeral home

- The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has dubbed another suspected criminal “S.C.U.M.B.A.G. of the week” on social media.

Deputies say they want to find 33-year-old Derrick Antoine Phillips. They say in his case, S.C.U.M.B.A.G. stands for “Sorry Case of an Unconscionable, Malicious Bozo who Abused the Grieving.”

Phillips is accused of breaking into a woman’s car and stealing her stuff while she was at her uncle’s funeral last month.

“First of all, to take something from somebody is horrible,” said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous. “Then you go where you know that people have already had a loss and you want to take other things from them?”

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies connected Phillips to the crime through a fingerprint.

“We believe he’s part of what’s called the 'Felony Lane Crew.' These are individuals who come up from south Florida, they traverse along the I-95 and I-4 corridor. They get off, they look for places to hit,” Chitwood explained.

The sheriff is hoping their new social media campaign will help deputies track Phillips down, especially since he’s from south Florida.

This is just the second time the department has posted about a so-called “S.C.U.M.B.A.G.” It’s an idea that comes from Chitwood’s vocabulary.

“Scumbag is a word I've used my entire career,” he said.



The victim in this case calls it fitting.



“I just hope that he gets caught and at the end of the day, that's really all that matters,” she said.

Last time, the Sheriff's Office posted about a burglary suspect. In that case, they used "S.C.U.M.B.A.G." as an acronym for "Criminal Unconcerned with Morals or Basic Acts of Goodness."

The sheriff says he was caught soon after the post went up.

