Fake cop stopped teen, searched her car

- A man pretending to be a police officer pulled over a teenager and searched her car.

Port Orange Police say the girl was stopped near Nova Road and Canal View Boulevard. The teen says the man had a light bar on his vehicle and was in a police uniform.

A report says the man did not ask for her identification or registration, but he did ask to search her vehicle. Residents in the area say they are now on the look out.

After the search, the man let the teen go.