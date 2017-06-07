Police: Bogus bills being passed in Williston

- The Williston Police Department is warning businesses and residents to be mindful of bogus one hundred dollar bills circulating in the Levy County community.

Officers recently responded to a local business that reported receiving the funny money. The counterfeit cash has a close resemblance to a real one hundred dollar bill; however, on the top right side are the words “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.” The bill also has the same disclaimer on the top of the back of the bill.

Investigators said this bill is a “prop” that is used in motion pictures and it's origins are unknown. The bill has been collected and sent to the United States Secret Service.

Williston Police is urging merchants and citizens to closely inspect all paper currency.