Palm Coast family held at gunpoint in home

- A footprint remains on the front door of a Palm Coast family's home, left behind from intruders who smashed their way into the house on Richmond Road.

The victims described the suspects as three men, dressed in all black, with guns. They held a gun to the head of a 7-year-old girl and her mother. The mom's boyfriend was watching TV when the suspects barged through the door.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brittney Kershaw said the boyfriend wasn't fast enough for the suspects.

"He didn't completely comply when they asked him to lie flat on the ground, so they hit him with the gun to get him to lay completely on the ground," she said.

The suspects then ransacked the home, gathering jewelry and money, before leaving. Flagler County sheriff's deputies showed up a few minutes later and searched the area but were unable to located the suspects.